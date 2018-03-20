GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet

Here are the most striking beauty looks tonight!

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2018, 10:55 PM IST
Image: News18
It's no surprise that stars spare nothing when it comes to looking their best, especially during awards shows. Whether it's something as subtle as swapping out a dated eyeliner color for a fresher shade, we're always amazed by how they manage to set trends and rock every time. At News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet, stars really brought their fashion and beauty games forward. Check out the best looks and trends that turned heads tonight:

1) Richa Chadda

Richa's strapless white body-hugging gown with voluminous open tresses is a killer combo as she walked the red carpet tonight. Just like her acting game, she topped the style game too.

2) Rajkumar Rao

'Newton' star Rajkummar Rao looks dapper in a black Bandhgala at the first edition of News18 REEL Movie Awards. The crystal embroidery detail at the base lit up the ensemble.

3) Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni looks ravishing in a saree as she walks the red carpet. She looked beautiful in a grey saree with embroidered border paired with a Maroon velvet sleeveless blouse.

4) Jim Sarbh

Jim wore a black and white stripes Bandhgala with a spin. The 'Angrakha' with button-down style was a great choice at the red carpet.

5) Dia Mirza


Pretty as a princess in this bright yellow kurta paired with cigarette pants, Dia looked like a starry sight for sore eyes.

6) Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah brought in the sunshine at the red carpet. She looked elegant and stylish in this mustard colored Kurta paired with wide legged pallazzo pants.

Which one is your favourite look for the night?

| Edited by: shifa khan
