Next Season of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week Returns to the City of Dreams

After celebrating the first physical edition in the capital this year, the powerhouses of fashion and beauty in India, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Lakmé Fashion Week return to the city of dreams Mumbai.

The next season of the fashion week jointly organised by Lakme and Rise Worldwide will be held from 12-16th October 2022.

The on-ground New Delhi edition which was held in March 2022 featured an array of ace fashion designers including Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Ranna Gill, Varun Bahl, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Punit Balana, Falguni Shane Peacock to name a few. The platform also continued to champion sustainability through path breaking initiatives while further spreading messages of inclusivity and diversity.

The upcoming October edition of the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week will build on this momentum with a stellar line-up of talent from across the country. Commenting on what to expect this season, Jaspreet Chandok, head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, “We’ve received tremendous appreciation and support from the industry for bringing back the fully physical edition of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week in March 2022 in New Delhi. Having said that, we are already focused on putting together an even stronger line-up for the next edition of the event, that will be held in Mumbai in October 2022.”

He further adds, “Much like the previous season, the upcoming edition will bring together the best of the physical and digital worlds, giving various stakeholders across the fashion community a world-class platform to showcase their creativity. We look forward to sharing more details about our plans for the upcoming edition, soon.”

Keeping up with the spirit of the fashion week, which revolves around innovation and creativity, the physical showcase was a breath of fresh air for the fashion industry. Sharing his thoughts on the experience, Sunil Sethi, chairman, FDCI, says, “The return to a physical format of the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in Delhi, was a welcome change after the hybrid editions of the past two years. It gave the designers the chance to showcase their creativity, up close and personal with the audience. With the same energy from the success of the previous season, we are happy to announce that the event will be back for its next physical showcase in the month of October.”

Elated to celebrate fashion in Mumbai, Sethi further adds, “Keeping the spirit of the collaboration between FDCI and Lakmé Fashion Week, we are very excited to bring the event to Mumbai. This edition, like the previous ones, will continue to transcend geographical boundaries and welcome a mix of designers from across the country.”

According to Sumati Mattu, head of innovations at Lakmé the March 2022 fully physical edition of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week was a showcase of Lakmé, RISE and FDCI’s grit and determination to help the beauty and fashion community navigate through the new normal. “The FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week has always fostered a community that drives forward innovation as well as growth and the upcoming season is sure to set new benchmarks. We are extremely pleased to announce the return of the next edition of the event in Mumbai, after a glorious showcase in New Delhi,” adds Mattu.

