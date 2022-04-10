NFHS Report Reveals 51 percent of Hyderabad Women Suffer from Obesity

With a change in lifestyle and unavoidable work pressure, most of the people from the present generation have been suffering from obesity. Women become more vulnerable to obesity. 51 percent of the women residing in Hyderabad are facing the obesity problem, a government report said.

Based on the annual report for the year 2019-20 by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the Council for Social Development (CSD) released a report after collecting the information related to the population of women and their health condition in Telangana.

According to the report, as much as 30.1 percent of women in the state have been suffering from heavyweight or obesity problems. Hyderabad tops the list with 51 percent when compared to other districts in the state. Accordingly, one woman among the two has been suffering with heavyweight problems in the City. With 14 percent of women suffering from heavyweight or obesity problems, Asifabad Komaram Bheem district stood at the last place among other districts in the state.

The other issues including women’s literacy rate and caesarean deliveries also highlighted in the report. The literacy rate of women counted at 66.6 percent in Telangana where Hyderabad topped the list with 83.6 percent and Jogulamba Gadwal district stood at last place with 45 percent.

As much as 60 percent of the deliveries are of caesarean in nature of the total deliveries took place in Telangana in 2019-20. Karimnagar topped the list with 82.4 percent caesarean deliveries where as Komaram Bheem district stood at last place with 27.2 percent caesarean deliveries of the total deliveries took place.​

