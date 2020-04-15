Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

NGO Responds to Bharti Singh’s Appeal Of Feeding Stray Dogs

Comedian and TV show host Bharti Singh had recently appealed to her peers in the film industry to feed the stray dogs of film city,

Trending Desk

Updated:April 15, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NGO Responds to Bharti Singh’s Appeal Of Feeding Stray Dogs
Comedian and TV show host Bharti Singh had recently appealed to her peers in the film industry to feed the stray dogs of film city,

TV actress and comedian Bharti Singh has raised a call to help stray animals around the Film City in Mumbai amid pandemic. As the shooting of most the shows has been stopped, the strays in the area are starving badly.

“Pls come forward and help feed the stray dogs in ur set’s vicinity. Some are starving, some are pregnant and most of them are not even getting water to drink. If Each of the set’s PH can drop food bags once in 10-15 days, it would help them survive these tough times,” read her post.

Her message was also shared by fellow comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Just a day later, Bharti’s request for help has been well-received by an NGO who is coming forward to provide food to these animals.

Bharti later thanked Kapil and Ginni for extending their support and wrote, “Thank you @kapilsharma and @ginnichatrath for voicing this message further. I urge you all to keep donating to NGO’s who work tirelessly for the aid of animals like @amtmindia”.

Bharti and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were currently seen hosting the reality show titled "India's Best Dancer". The show is judged by Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,403,175

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,024,622

    +26,762

  • Cured/Discharged

    492,138

     

  • Total DEATHS

    128,965

    +2,365
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres