NH7 Weekender: Not Only Music, But Love Was Also in the Air

A little over a decade ago, Rihanna sang, “We found love in a hopeless place, we found love in a brand new place." The song came rushing back to my mind when I saw couples at the recently-concluded NH7 Weekender. With Mame Khan and The Lumineers setting the stage on fire on an oddly warm Pune night, people of different ages — dressed in their best outfits — did not shy away from letting everyone know that love was in the air that night. The love was more evident at the brightly lit Camp Tinder set up at the three-day concert venue.

Set at the entrance of a bustling food court, the open-air camp served as the perfect date spot at the festival. The fairy lights doubled up as mistletoes and couples sat underneath, hand-in-hand, to enjoy an after-party session before they called in the night. Instead of the conventional loud musical after-parties, the camp set to mood to mellow — hosting the band Easy Wanderlings to perform on Saturday night. While a few bonded over music, others bonded over games. But there was something for everyone for a perfect date night.

While a date at the concert seems unconventional, Tinder’s Year In Swipe report suggests that young adults using the app preferred alcohol-free dates. The report mentions over 25% of surveyed young singles on the dating app said they drink less on dates compared with last year and 72% of members said on their profiles that they don’t drink or only drink occasionally.

It also comes as no surprise that many young adults appeared to be on a date at the music fest for most of them are choosing non-traditional date activities. As per the report, activities such as picnics, attending stand-up shows, or even turning up for coffee overshadowed the traditional dinner and lunch dates. Creative activities like camping, BBQs, trying new activities, and street food all made it into the top 10 trending global interests on the app.

Clearly, the idea of dating and dates are changing and we’re absolutely here for it!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here