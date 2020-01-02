Nia Sharma Begins Her New Year with a Dip in the Pool in Red Bikini, Pictures Go Viral

Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma is making a bold style statement and adding oomph on social media by sharing images of herself in a bikini.

The actress turned heads on Instagram by sharing pictures while taking a dip in the pool.

With her wet hair tied in a bun, the actress is seen flaunting her toned body in the pictures. She has completed the look with red lipstick and a simple accessory. "Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals," she wrote with the images, which have gone viral on the social media.

On the professional front, Nia is getting applauded for her stint in hit TV show Naagin 4.

"For the first time I am trying my hands in fantasy fiction that has become a very strong brand. Naagin demands commitment, versatility and I am playing the role of Brinda, who is simple and soft spoken in nature. She avoids fights even when people are harsh towards her," Nia had said about her role.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.