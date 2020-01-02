Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nia Sharma Begins Her New Year with a Dip in the Pool in Red Bikini, Pictures Go Viral

TV actress Nia Sharma flaunted her toned body in a red bikini as she posed for some pictures on her New Year vacation.

IANS

Updated:January 2, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
credits - Nia Sharma instagram
credits - Nia Sharma instagram

Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma is making a bold style statement and adding oomph on social media by sharing images of herself in a bikini.

The actress turned heads on Instagram by sharing pictures while taking a dip in the pool.

With her wet hair tied in a bun, the actress is seen flaunting her toned body in the pictures. She has completed the look with red lipstick and a simple accessory. "Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals," she wrote with the images, which have gone viral on the social media.

View this post on Instagram

Embrace all that is you! #2020goals

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

On the professional front, Nia is getting applauded for her stint in hit TV show Naagin 4.

"For the first time I am trying my hands in fantasy fiction that has become a very strong brand. Naagin demands commitment, versatility and I am playing the role of Brinda, who is simple and soft spoken in nature. She avoids fights even when people are harsh towards her," Nia had said about her role.

