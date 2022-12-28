Nia Sharma Slays In a White Bralette

Television actress Nia Sharma recently spilled the beans about what becomes her driving force and the mysterious thing in not motivation. On Wednesday, she shared a string of stunning photographs from her latest photoshoot, while doing so, the actress explained how she reserved her energy level in a quirky caption that is sure to make you laugh. In the monochromatic pictures, Nia can be seen donning a white off-shoulder bralette paired with high-waisted black trousers featuring creeper detailing around her waist.

With dramatic eye makeup, Sharma opted for statement black heels to complete her entire look. “I don’t get motivated. I get charged up! Then I’ll charge you up too. But then I’ll need my sleep. Rest is Underrated (I wish I could explain, but I’d save my energy),” stated Sharma in the caption of the post. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Within an hour, the post amassed thousands of likes, thereby leaving fans to laud her bold style statement. A user commented, “December gets warm now,” another asked, “How can someone be so bold.” Meanwhile, one more called her, “Extremely Hot.” Red hearts and fire emoticons also ended up flooding the comment section of her latest post.

This comes just a day after Sharma raised the temperature by sharing her towel selfies on Instagram. It appears that the actress was getting ready when she ended up capturing herself wrapped only in a towel. At the time she expressed her love for curly hairstyles and stated, “I have naturally straight hair so I choose to go with Curls most of the time.” Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia Sharma last participated in the celebrity dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani. She landed in eighth place, wherein participant Gunjan Sinha emerged as the winner of season 10.

