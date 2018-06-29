Nick Jonas Dated These Beauties Before Falling For Priyanka Chopra

Boat day anyone? @calzedonia A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jun 17, 2018 at 6:32pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's relationship is going from strength to strength. The two have been inseparable in the last one month, and have been providing plenty of fodder for gossip magazines with their frequent dates and PDA on Instagram. After their hand in hand appearance at the Ambani's bash, it is confirmed that they share the same energy. Yes, really. As you let that sink in, look back at some of his most notable romances.For many millennial kids who dedicated their tween years to all things Disney Channel, Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus were a true iconic pairing. They both emerged on Disney Channel around the same time and soon earned themselves the ship name of Niley. There were rumors that the two rekindled their romance when she was filming The Last Song in 2009, but she eventually fell for her costar Liam Hemsworth. Nick later confessed his feelings about the whole ordeal in the 2012 Jonas Brother song "Wedding Bells."Selena Gomez and Jonas dated shortly after him and Miley Cyrus called it quits. Nick Started dating another Disney Channel starlet in 2008 when Selena played his love interest in the music video for "Burnin' Up." Nick confirmed his relationship on BBC Radio 1. The two went on a date in Central Park once and did everything to keep their relationship private. She called their relationship "like puppy love, you know, it was very sweet," years later, in 2015.Though Rita Ora denies ever actually dating Nick, she does admit the two were close. Nick did have a pretty big crush on the singer in 2013 - so big that he actually ended up writing a song about her. The Jonas Brothers' track "What Do I Mean to You?" calls out Rita by name.Delta Goodrem and Nick Jonas dated before splitting in February 2012. Nick was 18 and Delta was 26 when they started seeing each other. Despite a big age gap, the relationship lasted for 10 months.Did you know that before dating the Miss World, Nick had dated a Miss Universe? Nick met Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012 at the 2013 Miss USA pageant, where Nick was a co-presenter and Olivia was in attendance. It did not take long for love to blossom, and they started dating shortly after. Unfortunately, their romance came to an end after two years, in 2015.Rumours started when Kate and Nick were spotted sharing a romantic dinner in Los Angeles around Valentine’s Day 2016, and stepping out together before the 2016 Met Gala in New York. Later, Goldie Hawn confirmed that her daughter Kate did have a brief dalliance with Nick Jonas. She even tagged Nick as 'a very nice guy'.Nick, told The Sun that after being friends with the daughter of music legend Phil for years, the two have enjoyed a number of dates in 2016. The singer first met Lily in 2009 when they worked together at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in LA.He has been linked to a string of Hollywood beauties. It's not hard to get jealous of these women that Nick has gone out with, so try your hardest to contain your envy.