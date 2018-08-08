Nick Jonas, Paris Hilton Prove That Celebrity Fragrance is Back in Fashion

📹📹📹 #MyPrerogative #Tomorrow A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 15, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

Is the celebrity fragrance officially back? The slew of recent releases would certainly suggest so. We take a look at some of the famous faces stepping up their perfume game this summer.Crooner and teen heartthrob Nick Jonas became the latest celebrity to step into the fragrance arena back in July, with the release of his debut 'JV x NJ' scent, as part of his ongoing collaboration with the lifestyle label John Varvatos. In addition to already being the face of the brand, Jonas also teamed up with the company last spring on a fashion collection for men. According to the label, the new fragrance "captures the upbeat energy of the city as dusk settles and nightlife comes alive."Pop princess Britney Spears caused a sensation last month with the launch of her brand new fragrance -- and its accompanying raunchy campaign. Dubbed 'Britney Spears Prerogative', the scent was created in partnership with beauty giant Revlon, which describes it as "a seductive oriental woody amber scent with an irresistible gourmand twist," featuring woody base notes and contemporary, fruitier elements such as Latex Petals and Red Calla. "Prerogative is all about empowerment and confidence -- we all deserve to feel free and fierce," Spears said in a statement ahead of the launch.Socialite, DJ and skincare entrepreneur Paris Hilton is something of a dab hand at creating fragrances, counting 24 different scents in her portfolio. The latest of these, 'Platinum Rush', dropped in July, following a collaboration between Hilton and Firmenich Perfumer Frank Voelkl. Featuring top notes of Asian pear, red apple and mango, a heart of green florals and muguet flowers and base notes of musks, patchouli, liquid amber and vanilla bourbon, 'Platinum Rush' represents Hilton's passion for sharing "the rush" of love via the medium of scent.