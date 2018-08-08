English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nick Jonas, Paris Hilton Prove That Celebrity Fragrance is Back in Fashion
Crooner and teen heartthrob Nick Jonas became the latest celebrity to step into the fragrance arena back in July.
Nick Jonas/ Getty Images
Loading...
Is the celebrity fragrance officially back? The slew of recent releases would certainly suggest so. We take a look at some of the famous faces stepping up their perfume game this summer.
Nick Jonas
Crooner and teen heartthrob Nick Jonas became the latest celebrity to step into the fragrance arena back in July, with the release of his debut 'JV x NJ' scent, as part of his ongoing collaboration with the lifestyle label John Varvatos. In addition to already being the face of the brand, Jonas also teamed up with the company last spring on a fashion collection for men. According to the label, the new fragrance "captures the upbeat energy of the city as dusk settles and nightlife comes alive."
Britney Spears
Pop princess Britney Spears caused a sensation last month with the launch of her brand new fragrance -- and its accompanying raunchy campaign. Dubbed 'Britney Spears Prerogative', the scent was created in partnership with beauty giant Revlon, which describes it as "a seductive oriental woody amber scent with an irresistible gourmand twist," featuring woody base notes and contemporary, fruitier elements such as Latex Petals and Red Calla. "Prerogative is all about empowerment and confidence -- we all deserve to feel free and fierce," Spears said in a statement ahead of the launch.
Paris Hilton
Socialite, DJ and skincare entrepreneur Paris Hilton is something of a dab hand at creating fragrances, counting 24 different scents in her portfolio. The latest of these, 'Platinum Rush', dropped in July, following a collaboration between Hilton and Firmenich Perfumer Frank Voelkl. Featuring top notes of Asian pear, red apple and mango, a heart of green florals and muguet flowers and base notes of musks, patchouli, liquid amber and vanilla bourbon, 'Platinum Rush' represents Hilton's passion for sharing "the rush" of love via the medium of scent.
Also Watch
Nick Jonas
Crooner and teen heartthrob Nick Jonas became the latest celebrity to step into the fragrance arena back in July, with the release of his debut 'JV x NJ' scent, as part of his ongoing collaboration with the lifestyle label John Varvatos. In addition to already being the face of the brand, Jonas also teamed up with the company last spring on a fashion collection for men. According to the label, the new fragrance "captures the upbeat energy of the city as dusk settles and nightlife comes alive."
Britney Spears
Pop princess Britney Spears caused a sensation last month with the launch of her brand new fragrance -- and its accompanying raunchy campaign. Dubbed 'Britney Spears Prerogative', the scent was created in partnership with beauty giant Revlon, which describes it as "a seductive oriental woody amber scent with an irresistible gourmand twist," featuring woody base notes and contemporary, fruitier elements such as Latex Petals and Red Calla. "Prerogative is all about empowerment and confidence -- we all deserve to feel free and fierce," Spears said in a statement ahead of the launch.
Paris Hilton
Socialite, DJ and skincare entrepreneur Paris Hilton is something of a dab hand at creating fragrances, counting 24 different scents in her portfolio. The latest of these, 'Platinum Rush', dropped in July, following a collaboration between Hilton and Firmenich Perfumer Frank Voelkl. Featuring top notes of Asian pear, red apple and mango, a heart of green florals and muguet flowers and base notes of musks, patchouli, liquid amber and vanilla bourbon, 'Platinum Rush' represents Hilton's passion for sharing "the rush" of love via the medium of scent.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- I Keep Telling Him to Post About Himself, Says Shradha Kapoor on Father Shakti's Instagram Debut
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are Madly in Love and No Other Photo Could Convey it Better
- Watch Indian Air Force MIG 29 Fighter Jet Beat Lamborghini Huracan Supercar in a Drag Race [Video]
- Research Suggests Samsung Galaxy S7 is Vulnerable to Hacking
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...