Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure Debuts at Madame Tussauds and Fans Are Asking for a Redo
Nicki Minaj's wax statue was unveiled in Berlin, Germany but fans are outraged over seeing her in this form.
Nicki Minaj
Singer Niki Minaj’s wax statue, which was unveiled in Madame Tussauds, Berlin, on January 7, has sparked a controversy. The wax figure is inspired from Minaj’s 2014 hit single Anaconda.
The wax statue was approved by Niki when it was first displayed in Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in 2015. But things didn’t turn out well after it was unveiled in Germany.
The rap icon’s fans are condemning Madame Tussauds for the "offensive" wax statue and have taken to social media to express their outrage. The roast against Nicki’s wax figure is already taking the Twitter town by a storm. Some even asked the museum to redo her statue.
Check out her wax statue and some fan reactions to it below:
What's your reaction to Madame Tussauds' new figure of Nicki Minaj in Germany? pic.twitter.com/ZIbnHBBGrY— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 8, 2020
Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves. That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out…that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said “yh, we got it”. No, you don’t. pic.twitter.com/VtQmLYgy0D— Zu (@ghetto004) January 7, 2020
Yes Nicki os beautiful sexy and talented but this is NOT Nicki Minaj not even close pic.twitter.com/Ns64Sm69Jq— Resa Prince (@ResaPrince) January 9, 2020
The Madame Tussaud’s wax figure of Nicki Minaj looks more like Amy from Waterloo road, try and change my mind pic.twitter.com/hUbGa91tKK— (@MariRoberts98) January 8, 2020
Germany ‘s Madame Tussaud needs to see this and completely redo that wax figure that they mistakenly called Nicki Minaj. https://t.co/L1dV9M8leg— Queen (@AriaDanyelle) January 8, 2020
Side to side — Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj (Madame Tussauds Remix) pic.twitter.com/bSnEzFUn5Q— 👽 (@ArianaGrandskrt) January 8, 2020
However, this is not the first time that the Madame Tussauds have messed up the recreation of a celebrity model.
Last year, singer Ariana Grande’s statue displayed in the wax museum in London was also regarded as a massive flop by her fans.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boyfriend Spent Six Months Recreating 'Sleeping Beauty' and Screened it in a Theatre for the Perfect Proposal
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.16.5 Roll-out Begins: Here's How To Download
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Fan Tries to Kiss Sara Ali Khan's Hand, Watch Actress' Reaction
- LG Admits Its Mobile Business is a Mess; Is That Why The G8X ThinQ Dual Screen is so Bad?