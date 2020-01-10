Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure Debuts at Madame Tussauds and Fans Are Asking for a Redo

Singer Niki Minaj’s wax statue, which was unveiled in Madame Tussauds, Berlin, on January 7, has sparked a controversy. The wax figure is inspired from Minaj’s 2014 hit single Anaconda.

The wax statue was approved by Niki when it was first displayed in Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in 2015. But things didn’t turn out well after it was unveiled in Germany.

The rap icon’s fans are condemning Madame Tussauds for the "offensive" wax statue and have taken to social media to express their outrage. The roast against Nicki’s wax figure is already taking the Twitter town by a storm. Some even asked the museum to redo her statue.

Check out her wax statue and some fan reactions to it below:

What's your reaction to Madame Tussauds' new figure of Nicki Minaj in Germany? pic.twitter.com/ZIbnHBBGrY — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 8, 2020

Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves. That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out…that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said “yh, we got it”. No, you don’t. pic.twitter.com/VtQmLYgy0D — Zu (@ghetto004) January 7, 2020

Yes Nicki os beautiful sexy and talented but this is NOT Nicki Minaj not even close pic.twitter.com/Ns64Sm69Jq — Resa Prince (@ResaPrince) January 9, 2020

The Madame Tussaud’s wax figure of Nicki Minaj looks more like Amy from Waterloo road, try and change my mind pic.twitter.com/hUbGa91tKK — (@MariRoberts98) January 8, 2020

Germany ‘s Madame Tussaud needs to see this and completely redo that wax figure that they mistakenly called Nicki Minaj. https://t.co/L1dV9M8leg — Queen (@AriaDanyelle) January 8, 2020

Side to side — Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj (Madame Tussauds Remix) pic.twitter.com/bSnEzFUn5Q — 👽 (@ArianaGrandskrt) January 8, 2020

However, this is not the first time that the Madame Tussauds have messed up the recreation of a celebrity model.

Last year, singer Ariana Grande’s statue displayed in the wax museum in London was also regarded as a massive flop by her fans.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.