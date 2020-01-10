Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure Debuts at Madame Tussauds and Fans Are Asking for a Redo

Nicki Minaj's wax statue was unveiled in Berlin, Germany but fans are outraged over seeing her in this form.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure Debuts at Madame Tussauds and Fans Are Asking for a Redo
Nicki Minaj

Singer Niki Minaj’s wax statue, which was unveiled in Madame Tussauds, Berlin, on January 7, has sparked a controversy. The wax figure is inspired from Minaj’s 2014 hit single Anaconda.

The wax statue was approved by Niki when it was first displayed in Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in 2015. But things didn’t turn out well after it was unveiled in Germany.

The rap icon’s fans are condemning Madame Tussauds for the "offensive" wax statue and have taken to social media to express their outrage. The roast against Nicki’s wax figure is already taking the Twitter town by a storm. Some even asked the museum to redo her statue.

Check out her wax statue and some fan reactions to it below:

However, this is not the first time that the Madame Tussauds have messed up the recreation of a celebrity model.

Last year, singer Ariana Grande’s statue displayed in the wax museum in London was also regarded as a massive flop by her fans.

