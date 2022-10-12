Nida Fazli 84th Birth Anniversary: Famous Couplets by the Padma Shri Awardee

NIDA FAZLI BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Muqtida Hasan Nida Fazli, better known as Nida Fazli, was a renowned poet. He touched upon every human emotion with his beautiful and heartwarming couplets. Whether it is the struggle of everyday hustle or the beauty of relationships, Nida Fazil had perfectly captured these heartfelt emotions. The mesmeric lyrics of his songs in movies like ‘Tamanna’, ‘Sur’, ‘Is Raat ki Subah Nahin’, and ‘Sarfarosh’, made them a success. As the world celebrates the distinguished poet’s 84th birth anniversary on October 12th, here are 6 beautiful couplets from the Padma Shri Awardee:

1. Besan ki sondhi roti par, khatti chatni jaisi maa.

Yaad aati hai chauka, baasan, chimta phunkni jaisi maa.

Baans ki dhuri khatri khaati ke upar har aahat par kaan dhare,

Aadhi soyi aadhi jaagi, thaki dopahari jaisi maa.

His poetry ‘Maa’ is an ode to all mothers and their selfless love. In the chaotic lives of adulthood, we have forgotten the love of a mother. We long to experience that love again, the comfort of her food, and of her lap. The poet captures this desire to experience that unconditional love again.

2. Dhoop mein niklo ghataaon mein naha kar dekho,

Zindagi kya hai kitabon ko hata kar dekho.

Nida Fazil captures the practicality of life. While what is between the pages of books is necessary, life cannot be lived without lifting your head from those books. He captures the beauty of experiencing the real world and the beauty that can be seen only by people who do not spend their days always busy in the mundane life.

3. Ek mehfil mein kayi mehfilein hoti hain sharik,

Jisko bhi paas se dekhoge akela hoga.

How many of us pretend to put a smile on for the world? The Padma Shri Awardee captures the emotion of loneliness felt even when we are surrounded by people. This couplet captures the essence of being alone with our thoughts in the middle of a crowded room.

4. Ab khushi hai na koi dard rulane wala,

Humne apna lia har rang zamaane wala.

This couplet has the most beautiful message of being happy from within. If one always looks for their happiness elsewhere, inner peace can never be found. Fazil asks us to embrace this world on the outside and find our happiness within.

5. Bachchon ke chote haathon ko chand sitare chune do,

Chaar kitaabein padh kar ye bhi hum jaise ho jaenge.

The couplet urges us to protect the innocence of young children. To let them explore the world out there. To let them chase their dreams. After all, once they grow up, they are bound to get lost in the chaotic world of adulthood anyway.

6. Har ek baat ko chup chap kyun suna jae,

Kabhi toh hausla karke nahi kaha jaye.

Dedicated to all those who have a hard time saying no. Nida Fazil asks us why must we take in everything without a word. If even once we could gather the courage to say “no” our world would change for better.

