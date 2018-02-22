English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nike Epic React Flyknit Launched in India
This is the first running shoe from Nike that will feature proprietary foam technology.
Photo: Nike
Have you set yourself a running goal for 2018? If not please do as there is a good news for all you running enthusiasts: today Nike launched their much-awaited shoe ‘Nike Epic React Flyknit’ in India.
Runners have been asking for a shoe that could answer all their running queries. Nike innovators and designers came together to deliver a solution in the form of a foam, called ‘Nike React’. This is the first running shoe from Nike that will feature proprietary foam technology. This offers extra cushioning on impact, giving runners the extra energy in return every time they hit the floor.
(Image: Nike.com)
Proprietary Technology is used to deal with wear and tear of impact for elite and everyday runners alike. The shoe’s upper is simple. The forefoot, toe, and arch are sculpted thanks to the one-piece Nike Flyknit bootie that was precision-engineered for support, flexibility, and breathability in the spots where runners need it.
(Image: Nike.com)
As the upper part of the shoe sits on one piece of foam, the outsole is essentially the same as the midsole. However, a segment of rubber under the forefoot and heel for adds traction and helps enhance the shoe's durability. In addition to this, the heel shelf stabilises the back of your foot to help keep your heel from rocking as your foot lands. The synthetic suede heel lining, in turn, helps prevent slippage and blisters
(Image: Nike.com)
KEY FEATURES
Weight: 239g approx. (men's size 9)
Offset: 10mm
Fits true to size for a snug fit. If you prefer a slightly bigger fit, we recommend ordering a ½ size up.
(Data: Nike)
The shoe is priced at Rs 15,995 and is available on Nike.com and select retail stores across India.
Its currently available in 2 colours, blue & white.
(Please note that in this article, we have only recorded the first impression of the product. We will be reviewing the ‘NIKE EPIC REACT FLYKNIT’ and will share a detailed review soon. Keep watching this space for more.)


