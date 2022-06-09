Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: The Dos and Don'ts of Observing This Fast

The Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month is called Nirjala Ekadashi. Tirupati’s astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava said that this year Nirjala Ekadashi begins on June 10, 07:25 AM, and ends on Saturday, June 11, at 05:45 AM.

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered the most important of all Ekadashi fasts. By observing it, you get the rewards of all Ekadashi fasts.

What To do:

Stop the consumption of meat, liquor, and other tamasic food items for the day before the fast. Consume only satvik food on the day of Dashami.

Consume as many fluids and watery fruits as possible on Dashami as you have to fast without water on Ekadashi. That’s why it’s called Nirjala Ekadashi fast.

Stay mentally strong and be determined. Rising temperatures and heat waves may make it difficult to fast, but that’s the test.

Self-restraint and celibacy have to be followed during the fast.

Donate a Kalash with water on the day of the fast and provide water to thirsty people. Donating water during Jyeshtha month gives great merit.

If you have health issues, do not observe the fast, for it’s one of the most difficult ones.

Arrange water and food for animals outside or on the roof or balcony of your house.

Listen or recite the story of Nirjala Ekadashi fasting. This pleases God.

What Not to Do:

Do not drink water as it will break your fast.

Do not let any guests leave your home without feeding them.

Do not keep any negative feelings towards anyone on this day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.