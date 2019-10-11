Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Nitin Bal explores dementia through his collection at LMIFW

Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan is known for addressing dementia and Alzheimer's through fashion.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nitin Bal explores dementia through his collection at LMIFW
Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan is known for addressing dementia and Alzheimer's through fashion.

Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan made a strong statement on the World Mental Health Day as he highlighted the effects of dementia through his collection at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS'20.

Titled Dementia, the collection presented women's wear ranging from shorts to gowns with heavy and multi-dimensional embroidery.

The couturier also showcased hand-embroidered artworks and jumbled prints that sought to express the mental state of a person suffering from the disorder.

Dementia is a disorder that is caused by brain disease or injury. It affects a person's ability to think and remember.

"I have tried to express dementia or Alzheimer's through the way of fashion. The asymmetrical designs to paint a picture of what will life be after some time," Bal said at the post show on Thursday.

For the collection, the designer said, he experimented with a lot of materials, including hand spun, waterproof, silk organza and engineered fabrics.

The colour palette featured a heavy blend of traditional black and white with an occasional mix of pastel yellow and dull pink thrown in between.

"There were prints that said 'love' and the word slowly was disappearing as it repeated. Same is with life. People see love disappearing from their lives to the nothingness. But sometimes, from nothingness life emerges.

"So that was the dichotomy that I wanted to create. So I used black and white because there is a strong contrast there," Bal said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram