Nitin Bal explores dementia through his collection at LMIFW
Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan is known for addressing dementia and Alzheimer's through fashion.
Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan is known for addressing dementia and Alzheimer's through fashion.
Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan made a strong statement on the World Mental Health Day as he highlighted the effects of dementia through his collection at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS'20.
Titled Dementia, the collection presented women's wear ranging from shorts to gowns with heavy and multi-dimensional embroidery.
The couturier also showcased hand-embroidered artworks and jumbled prints that sought to express the mental state of a person suffering from the disorder.
Dementia is a disorder that is caused by brain disease or injury. It affects a person's ability to think and remember.
"I have tried to express dementia or Alzheimer's through the way of fashion. The asymmetrical designs to paint a picture of what will life be after some time," Bal said at the post show on Thursday.
For the collection, the designer said, he experimented with a lot of materials, including hand spun, waterproof, silk organza and engineered fabrics.
The colour palette featured a heavy blend of traditional black and white with an occasional mix of pastel yellow and dull pink thrown in between.
"There were prints that said 'love' and the word slowly was disappearing as it repeated. Same is with life. People see love disappearing from their lives to the nothingness. But sometimes, from nothingness life emerges.
"So that was the dichotomy that I wanted to create. So I used black and white because there is a strong contrast there," Bal said.
