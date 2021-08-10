No Asian Barbie In Tokyo Olympics Collection: The US Toymaker Mattel Faces Criticism For Being Non-inclusive

US toymaker, Mattel which manufactures the famous barbie dolls, has recently received flak on social media after their latest collection to commemorate Tokyo Olympics did not include an Asian Bardie doll, despite Japan hosting the event.

According to a report in the Independent, Mattel said that this collection of dolls aims to ’empower girls to participate in sports’ and ‘find the athlete within.

The company worked with the Olympics organizers to create the dolls in this collection and focussed specifically on new sports in the Olympic program. Therefore, the collection has barbies representing five new sports like baseball/softball, sport climbing, Karate, skateboarding, and lastly, surfing.

In a press release quoted by The Guardian, Mattel Chief Franchise Officer Janet Hsu said, “Tokyo 2020 is a monumental event that brings the world together through sport and inspires fans of all ages. The Mattel Tokyo 2020 Collection honors these sports and inspires a new generation through the Olympic spirit and outstanding athletic tradition."

The toy company had pitched this collection as inclusive and innovative. In a tweet shared by Barbie’s official handle, Mattel said that the company is committed to empowering to participate in sports by capturing the fun and friendship of the season and inspiring kids to find the athlete within.

However, the absence of Asian Barbie did not go unnoticed and miffed many on social networking sites like Twitter and Instagram.

Gosh you can't make this up. It's the TOKYO Olympics. Try for a single asian barbie?! https://t.co/iXyyzXJIZ9— justin ho (@imjustinho) August 9, 2021

(CNN) - America's most popular fashion doll Barbie has received widespread criticism on social media for not featuring an Asian Barbie in their collection dedicated to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. https://t.co/Ck9rrizbOy— Louie Tran (@louie_tran) August 9, 2021

barbie not having an asian doll in their tokyo olympics collection… sometimes it makes you wonder if they do this on purpose— 🙂 (@kindaparticular) August 9, 2021

