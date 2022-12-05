No Maida, No Eggs: Try These Gluten-Free Besan Cake For Your Dessert Cravings

The festive season is here and it is all about unwinding and indulging in your food cravings. And if you have a sweet tooth then you know cakes are the best options to dig in. From cheesecakes to ice cream cakes, there are endless choices you can go for. With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, most of us have already started planning get-togethers and to make it even more special you can bake delicious cakes at home for your loved ones.

Although bakery items are mostly made up of maida or all-purpose flour, this festival you can try your hands on a relatively healthier option. Keeping in mind gluten-free and vegan diet, you can prepare cakes using besan or gram flour. Yes, you read that right! Recently, well-known Chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram and shared a recipe for cupcakes made from Gram flour. Check out the video below.

Here are the ingredients needed for Besan Cupcake Recipe:

(100gm batter each – makes – 6-7 cupcakes)

Sugar Powdered – ¾ cup or 170gm

Butter – ½ cup or 80gm

Curd – 1 cup or 250 ml

Besan – 1½ cup or 180gm

Baking Powder – 1¼ tsp

Baking Soda – 1 tsp

Cardamom Powder – a pinch

Vanilla Essence – 1 tsp

For Chocolate Ganache

Whipped Cream – 2cups

Dark Chocolate – 1½ cup or 250gm

For Butter Cream

Butter – ½ cup or 100gm

Powder Sugar – ¼ cup or 65 gm

Whipping Cream – 1 tbsp or 15 gm

Vanilla Essence – ½ tsp

Before you prepare the cake on Christmas or New Year for your loved ones, know the health benefits of gram flour here:

Gram flour or Besan, increases energy metabolism as it converts carbohydrates, proteins and fats into energy. It has more protein than wheat flour. Besan contains more good fats, which helps to lower cholesterol levels. It helps to relieve constipation. Besan is gluten-free and a good alternative to wheat flour.

So, what are you waiting for? Make these healthy delicious cupcakes for your next party or whenever your friends arrive.

