No More Slouching, Follow These Tips for Ideal Posture

The reason why our teachers and elders frequently ask us to not slouch is that it puts a strain on the bones, muscles as well as joints that hold our backbone in place. Bad posture makes it difficult for our bodies to properly digest food and breathe in enough air. Whereas, good posture reduces back pain, the risk of injury and stress on muscles and joints. Furthermore, it improves circulation, digestion, respiration and flexibility. Sitting for long hours while working can also cause posture issues.

Listed below are some exercises which will help you improve your posture:

Bridges: This exercise aids in relieving stress in the lower back as it strengthens our gluteal and abdominal muscles.

Planks: Planks promote a good posture as they strengthen our shoulder muscles in addition to our core, glutes and hamstrings.

Child’s Pose: This yoga pose elongates the spine as well as opens the hips.

Mountain Pose: Mountain pose also known as Tadasana is another yoga asana that helps in improving our posture. This pose focuses on upright body alignment.

Hip flexor stretch: Hip flexor stretch improves balance and coordination in one’s body.

Following are the guidelines that you must follow in order to improve your posture:

It is crucial for one to identify the signs of back pain that are caused as a result of poor posture.

Be mindful of your posture.

Stand straight and do not hunch.

Do not stay glued to your phone.

Sit upright while driving.

Do not hunch while sitting at your desk.

Use props and chairs that are more comfortable for your back and can help take the stress off.

Take a break and walk in between as sitting in one position all day long isn’t good for your posture.

