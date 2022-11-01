No-Shave November 2022: History, Significance and How to Take Care of Your Beard

Every year, around the world, No-Shave November is observed. It is an awareness-raising campaign that promotes that one should embrace their hair, which many cancer patients lose. Throughout the month, men allow their hair to grow wild and free, and they don’t cut them. People usually donate the money they typically spend on shaving, grooming, and maintenance of their hair and beard.

IN PICS: No-Shave November 2022: Amitabh, Rajinikanth to Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, 10 Actors With Beard Game On Point

The fund collected under the initiative is used to educate people about cancer prevention, saving lives, and aiding those fighting the battle. The month-long campaign aims to evoke conversation and raise awareness about cancer.

If you do not like the idea of growing your beard and hair, throughout the month. Then you must give it a try as it can change your face in some unexpected ways.

REGULAR GROOMING

Regular oiling and washing will for sure help you grow a healthy beard. It is important to use a mild shampoo and conditioner. Apply beard oil to keep it naturally straight and smooth. Beard oil will also give your skin some hydration.

USE A COMB

It is advised that you use a round brush with fine fine-tooth to style your beard. It will make your beard perfectly symmetrical in shape. You can also use the round brush while blow-drying your beard to give it a perfect shape.

BEARD CREAM

Use a beard styling cream to keep your beard in place. You can also rely on beard balm. Apply the cream or balm to give your beard a shape accordingly with soft hands. However, it is suggested that balms that have synthetic ingredients like petroleum jelly, should be avoided.

BLOW DRYER

A blow dryer on medium heat can be used to style and give a proper shape to your beard. They are one of the most effective beard styling tools. Make sure that you put a blow dryer at distance to avoid heat damage.

HEALTHY DIET

You might not know this but for a healthy and well-nourished beard, it is essential that you change your dietary habits. Regular intake of protein and vitamins blocks production of a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

