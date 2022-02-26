No, Shivaratri and Mahashivaratri Are Not the Same. Here's What Differentiates Them

Mahashivratri, often referred to as The Great Night of Shiva, is a spiritually significant night. It will be observed this year on March 1. On the holy day of Mahashivaratri, devotees worship goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

It is said that by doing Rudrabhishek on this day, the devotee’s desired wish is granted.

On this day, many worshippers visit the Shiv temples. The same is done during Shivratri. However, Mahashivratri and Shivaratri are not the same. They take place in different months and have different significance. Many are still unaware of the distinction between Shivratri and Mahashivratri. So, let’s know about these two festivals

Shivaratri

Although Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati are worshipped throughout the year, the Shivaratri celebration holds special significance for Shiva believers. It is celebrated every month and is also known as “Masik Shivratri."

Shivratri is celebrated on the 14th day of each lunar month, just before the moon’s phase shifts, according to Hindu tradition. Fasting and prayers for Lord Shiva are observed by the religious community on this day. They also conduct puja to honour Lord Shiva.

Advertisement

Mahashivaratri

Mahashivratri, the February-March Shivratri, is the most spiritually significant of the 12 Shivratris that takes place in a calendar year. This happens only once a year. This religious event takes place in the month of Falgun on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. Lord Bholenath’s disciples observe this day with devotion and joy. Devotees go to the temple on this day to seek the graces of their adored god, Lord Shiva.

According to legend, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Falgun. As a result, this festival marks Shiva and Parvati’s marriage. Shiva worshipers see this day as highly important.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.