Nora Fatehi adds Spice to Victoria Beckham’s Red-Orange Dress, designer calls her ‘So Stunning’

Nora Fatehi’s fashion game never disappoints! From bright hues to classic silhouettes, the actor, singer and now reality show judge makes it a point to showcase her stylish avatar every now and then.

Recently, the Dance Deewane show judge wore a bright red-orange midi dress, and posted a series of images on Instagram. Accentuating her hourglass figure, Nora’s dress was designed by former Spice girl’s singer and David Beckham wife, Victoria Beckham.

The dress from Victoria’s VB Body collection features a one shoulder midi dress in a burst of red orange. After Nora shared the pictures, Victoria took to Instagram and re-shared Nora’s stunning images and wrote: So stunning in VB Body @norafatehi! (sic). Beckham also felt three heart emoji below Nora’s Instagram post.

Made from a compact knitwear fabric with decent stretch, the dress has a sleek, form-fitting silhouette that’s simple yet versatile. Expertly constructed and meticulously designed, it is a true modern wardrobe staple and a favourite of Victoria’s.

Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, Nora Fatehi’s look for the day also featured a classic long braid styled by hair expert Florian Hurel. She paired the dress with sparkling white infinity fall danglers by AMAMA jewels. Complementing her outfit was Nora’s makeup, which was done by Reshmaa Merchant. The bold lip colour and the subtle eyeshadow blended well with the bright red-orange combination dress.

Nora Fatehi style quotient has been a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary outfits. From saris to thigh high slits, the young actress and celebrity judge has tried it all. The best part about her choice of outfits is that each dress or sari she picks gives her enough room to express herself through her dance.

If you have followed Nora’s style journey you would notice the actor has a penchant for Indian and as well international designer wear. From Versace, Fendi, to Michael Cinco and David Koma, the actor has carried off each eclectic outfit with elan. From the Indian designers, Nora has been spotted wearing ensembles designed by Rohit Bal, Tarun Tahiliani, Gauri & Nainika, and Monisha Jaising to name a few.

