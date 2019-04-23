Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nora Fatehi Gives Oriental Vibes in Embroidered Purple Lehenga for Moroccan Fashion Event

Nora Fatehi flaunted a Shantanu and Nikhil number at a Morrocan fashion event, Caftan 2019.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
Nora Fatehi Gives Oriental Vibes in Embroidered Purple Lehenga for Moroccan Fashion Event
Nora Fatehi flaunted a Shantanu and Nikhil number at a Morrocan fashion event, Caftan 2019.
Bollywood dancer and actor Nora Fatehi channelled her inner Morrocon vibes for the 23rd edition of Caftan 2019, a Morrocan annual fashion event dedicated to traditional and high fashion. This year's Caftan theme being 'Seven Wonders of the World,' Nora decided to make heads turn in a traditional Indian outfit.



The Dilbar girl flaunted a purple-blue lehnga choli designed by the Shantanu and Nikhil for the event. What we couldn't miss were her violet and burgundy hue tresses, which were styled by Marce Pedrozo.

On the makeup front, Nora decided to match her lip tint with her hair colour which gave the look a finishing touch.

Nora made her Hindi film debut with 2014 flick Roar, but the film didn’t do well at the box office. Soon, she was seen in a couple of special numbers in films such as Rocky Handsome and Satyameva Jayate. In between, she worked in My Birthday Song where she enacted a layered character. Her latest hit came in the form of the song ‘Kamariya’ in Stree.

She is all set to show her talent in her latest film, Bharat which has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Salaman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan. Bharat will release in theatres on June 5 amidst much anticipation.



Loading...
