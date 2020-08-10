Nora Fatehi Has 15 Million Followers on Instagram Now
Nora Fatehi posted a picture on Instagram to express her gratitude, where she is seen in a "desi" avatar, clad in Indian attire that she teams with a nosering.
Credits- Instagram
Dancing sensation and actress Nora Fatehi now has a fan following of whopping 15 million on Instagram. Nora posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a "desi" avatar, clad in Indian attire that she teams with a "nath" or nosering.
"Meet me down by the river... We can dance to the rhythm.. 'Til the sun is high and the water runs dry...15 million," she wrote alongside the image.
Just last month she garnered over 14 million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate she has shared a moment that she believed has changed her life.
In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as Manohari (Baahubali: The Beginning), Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate), O saki saki (Batla House), Kamariya (Stree) and Garmi in Street Dancer 3D.
Coming up for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. It tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pornhub is Awkwardly Pausing Videos Watched by Men to Remind Them of the Female Orgasm Gap
- Karnataka Students Climb Hilltops to Get Internet Signal for Online Classes
- The State Of Home Broadband In India: It Took A Pandemic For Us To Value The Internet Wire
- Disney+ Hotstar Is Now Finally Streaming In 4K On Your Android TV, If You Have A 4K TV That Is
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & MS Dhoni are Most Searched Cricketers Globally