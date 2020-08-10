Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nora Fatehi Has 15 Million Followers on Instagram Now

Nora Fatehi posted a picture on Instagram to express her gratitude, where she is seen in a "desi" avatar, clad in Indian attire that she teams with a nosering.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2020, 8:01 PM IST
Dancing sensation and actress Nora Fatehi now has a fan following of whopping 15 million on Instagram. Nora posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a "desi" avatar, clad in Indian attire that she teams with a "nath" or nosering.

"Meet me down by the river... We can dance to the rhythm.. 'Til the sun is high and the water runs dry...15 million," she wrote alongside the image.

Just last month she garnered over 14 million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate she has shared a moment that she believed has changed her life.

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as Manohari (Baahubali: The Beginning), Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate), O saki saki (Batla House), Kamariya (Stree) and Garmi in Street Dancer 3D.

Coming up for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. It tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

