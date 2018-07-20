Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July

Ever since the trailer of 'Satyameva Jayate' released, there has been a lot of buzz around the 90's hit, 'Dilbar'. The new version of the song features actor/model Nora Fatehi who sizzles and impresses with her belly dance. While we can’t stop gushing at her moves, This song broke all records and became the most watched song in the history of Indian cinema.We found a video of Nora Fatehi teaching the sensuous moves on Instagram. Her passionate dance and mesmerising expressions will make you fall in love with her all over again! Watch it here:Nora, who looks sizzling hot in the song, has clearly won millions of hearts with her take on the iconic song and the numbers just seem to be growing. The Moroccan–Canadian actress and dancer, rehearsed for 10 days to get the moves right before finally getting shot. The song has a twist of Arabic theme to it, and Nora has outdone herself with her insane dance moves.After the huge success of Dilbar, Nora Fatehi has been signed for a special song for the Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh-starrer Baazaar. Nora will be shooting for the song in mid-August.