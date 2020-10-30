Nora Fatehi Looks Gorgeous in This Floral Gown, See Pics

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi, who recently featured in singer Guru Randhawa’s Naach Meri Rani, looked gorgeous in her yellow-coloured floral dress which she wore while promoting her latest song on Bigg Boss 14.

Nora and Guru were present in the Bigg Boss house over the weekend while Salman Khan was also interacting with the house participants.

The dancer-actress wore a long dress with a yellow base colour and floral pattern. She looked ravishing in the pictures and video she shared on Instagram.

Sharing a head-to-toe picture of the dress, she informed that it has been designed by American brand Marchesa. The gorgeous silver stilettoes that she wore was from leading footwear brand Jimmy Choo.

As per a report in India.com, Nora's floral gown costs over Rs 3 lakhs.

In a picture shared with singer Guru Randhawa, she congratulated her on-screen partner saying that it was a pleasure to work with him. She also thanked their fans for making the new song a hit and for their love and support.

The song written and composed by music director Tanishk Bagchi has been sung by Guru and Nikita Gandhi. It was released on October 19 and has been viewed over 6 crore times since it was uploaded on YouTube by the official channel of music production company T-series. It has been liked over 2.1 million times.

The song is from the category Sci-Fi and Nora is in the role of a robot. Choreographed by Bosco, Guru and Nora can be seen dancing in a set up that looks like a laboratory and then take the dancing to the streets.

Guru Randhawa started his career in singing in 2012 while Nora entered the Indian film industry in 2014.

She appeared in a few Bollywood films but shot to fame with her dance moves in the remake of the song Dilbar. She also appeared as a judge on the show India’s Best Dancer when she replaced Malaika Arora who had test Covid-19 positive.