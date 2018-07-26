English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nora Fatehi Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Airport Style;Watch Video
Hotter than the hell!
Image: Instagram
Nora Fatehi, the Moroccan-Canadian dancer is getting all praise for setting the screen on fire with her rendition of Dilbar for the John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate. Known for her formidable dancing skills — particularly her belly dancing prowess — Nora also has an impeccable fashion sense. Her dressing choices have always attracted cheers by the fashion police.
Recently, When Nora Fatehi arrived at the Mumbai Airport, all eyes were on her. Whether on stage, on screen or on your Instagram feed, the actress and dancer is a force to reckon with. Easy-breezy airport look of this diva is a combination of comfort and style. So if you think you can handle the rising temperatures, watch her picture full of prettiness!
Nora looked gorgeous as ever wearing a boat neck basic white sheath dress. She paired the dress with a teal colored kimono shrug ornamented with white embroidered details. We love the little tassels on the sleeve giving it a boho-chic vibe. She completed the look with sliver strappy flat sandals. Her loose tresses and mirror skin is goals!
After the huge success of Dilbar, Nora Fatehi has been signed for a special song for the Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh-starrer Baazaar. Nora will be shooting for the song in mid-August. She is also the latest entrant in the cast line-up of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Eid 2019 release, Bharat, which is headlined by Salman Khan and features Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
