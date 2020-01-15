Take the pledge to vote

Nora Fatehi Slays in Structured Pant Suit, Varun Dhawan Calls Her an 'Innovator'

Nora Fatehi posed in a Raghavendra Rathore pant suit, leaving fans as well as her Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan quite impressed.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
Nora Fatehi Slays in Structured Pant Suit, Varun Dhawan Calls Her an 'Innovator'
Nora Fatehi, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, took to her Instagram account to share a stunning portrait. In the picture, Nora is wearing an all-black tuxedo pant suit with a bow-tie, designed by Raghavendra Rathore. The actress completed her look with a pair of earrings and black heels.

Since posted, the picture has garnered 4,71,663 likes and several comments. Nora's Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan also appreciated her sense of style and wrote, "Innovator".

The makers of the film have also released the latest track Lagdi Lahore Di on Wednesday. Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar have sung the song. The song is a remake of the Punjabi song Lahore, which was also sung by Guru Randhawa.

"'Lahore' has been one of the chartbusters of recent times and the version 'Lagdi Lahore di' from 'Street Dancer 3D' has a new groovy vibe to it, keeping the original essence intact by Sachin-Jigar," Tulsi told IANS.

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'souza, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva.

The Remo D'souza directorial highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music and is slated to hit the silver screen on January 24.

