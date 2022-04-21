Nora Fatehi Stuns in Alluring Mint Green Midi Dress Worth Rs. 32k

Nora Fatehi has taken an oath that she will never cease to amaze the fashion critics with her voguish sartorial choices, or else why would she send us all in frenzy with her back to back drop-dead gorgeous looks. While we were trying to get over her recent glamourous look in the strapless mermaid-style gown, Nora was once again clicked by the paparazzi in all her elegance. Recently, the internet sensation was spotted outside the arrival gate of Mumbai airport in a mint green figure-hugging dress.

Now, we all are aware that Nora’s several airport looks are steal-worthy, but this time Nora has made us all swoon over her runway-worthy style. The actress, who never shies from experimenting with her sartorial choices, on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to drop pictures of herself in the same fabulous dress.

In the picture, Nora can be seen striking a beautiful pose at the camera. While sharing the photograph, she wrote in the caption, “They see pictures, they say, “Goals”. Bitch, I’m who they tryna be”. The subtle green shade is just perfect for this summer.

The Dilbar girl chose to team the chic dress with minimal white-themed accessories. Coming from the shelves of Alice McCall, the sleeveless mint green midi dress featured embossed gold button-up details on the front, an alluring bodycon silhouette accentuating her goal-worthy curves, flared hem with a front slit, chunky gold chain-link embellishments on the plunging square neckline and waist,patch pockets, and a fitted waist.

If you are already drooling over Nora’s dress and wish to include it in your summer wardrobe, then you must know that it is called the Catalina Flared Midi Dress, which will cost you ₹32,924 (USD 430). While allowing her outfit to outshine, the stylish star went for the minimal accessories, including a cute textured white mini top handle bag. The actress amped up her glam with the pointed white high heels from Christian Louboutin. She completed her whole look with patterned gold earrings and side parting of her softly curled tresses. Her coral makeup look completed her glam pick. Meanwhile on the professional front, soon the actress will be seen as one of the judges on the kids’ reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

