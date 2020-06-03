Nora Fatehi To Donate PPE Kits To Govt Hospitals Across India
Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to reveal that she is going to donate PPE kits to government hospitals across India and urged fans to do the same.
Upon learning about Nora, Saad approached Nora to make a dance cover to the song. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is donating personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to government hospitals and has urged all to pitch in similarly and help the medical fraternity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Nora made her appeal in a new Instagram video.
"Namaste! The world is battling a global pandemic among other crazy things and we are going through some difficult times. We have the privilege to be able to self-isolate at home and stay safe. However, there are people out there who have to leave their homes on a daily basis to go to work and be at the frontlines battling the coronavirus pandemic. These people are our medical workers... Our medical workers come in contact with coronavirus on a daily basis and it's a scary thought," she says in the video.
View this post on Instagram
it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am personally donating PPE kits and have partnered with Tring (Instagram @tring.india) to raise donation for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. You can also have a chance for a video call with me. Log onto www.tring.co.in (Instagram @tring.india) and go to my profile to donate. Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity #StaySafe #StayHome #JustTringIt #IndiaFightsCorona
Nora added that medical workers have the right to be protected while treating patients, who are battling the dreaded coronavirus.
"They also have the right to treat their patients and go to work while they are protected. They have the right to have the resources that will protect them from the virus while they are working in the hospitals. Unfortunately, there are limited resources of PPE Kits. Our medical workers deserve to have access to these kits. There should be no limited resources to PPE kits," she said, adding: "I am personally going to donate PPE kits to government hospitals across India."
Nora also urged everyone to help her by donating PPE kits to the health workers. In the clip, she also mentioned that all information regarding the PPE kits will be completely transparent.
