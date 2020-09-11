Nora Fatehi's Instagram Follower Count Grows to 16 Million
Nora Fatehi, who is famous for her dance performances in Batla House and Street Dancer 3D, took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.
Actress Nora Fatehi now has 16 million followers on Instagram. The Bollywood dance sensation took to the social media site to confirm the news to fans.
In a celebratory video that Nora posted, she is seen pulling funny faces at the camera. The actress is seen dressed in a stunning sparkly dress with a thigh high slit.
"16 MILLION," she captioned the video.
In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House"), "Kamariya" ("Stree") and "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D".
Coming up for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". It tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.
The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.
