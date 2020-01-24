Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Nora Fatehi's Street Dancer 3D Hairdo Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh

Five hundred gram of actual human hair went into the making of Nora's ponytail for the screen.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 7:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nora Fatehi's Street Dancer 3D Hairdo Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh
credits - IANS

Actress Nora Fatehi has set the mercury soaring with her moves in the Garmi song of Street Dancer 3D. What's hair-raising is the fact that her hairdo in the film cost Rs 2.5 lakh!

"I got the ponytail custom made in Dubai while we were shooting (for the film)," Nora told IANS.

"Me and Marcelo (the hair and make-up expert) found a manufacturer who made the ponytail as per my request. We wanted the ponytail to be long and thick to give a fierce vibe during the face-off battle with Shraddha (Kapoor)," she added.

Five hundred gram of actual human hair went into the making of Nora's ponytail for the screen.

"It was a very heavy ponytail to be wearing while dancing. However, I pulled it off because I felt the look added a dynamic vibe to the sequence, and I wanted to make sure I had diverse looks throughout the film. So, I went out of my way to do so," she said.

Directed by Remo D'souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva along with Nora. The film is set to release on January 24.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram