Not Getting Enough Sleep May Make You Less Empathetic, Says Study

In the hustle-bustle of life, we forget how important sleep is for our health and mind. People have started to stay up late, due to which their sleeping pattern gets affected. According to experts, 6-7 hours of sleep every day is necessary to maintain a healthy life. Sleeping less than this affects physical and mental health. Getting less sleep increases the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, and anxiety manifold.

According to a Medical news today report, it has been revealed that people, who do not get enough sleep, notice major changes in their behaviour. The desire to help others also decreases. According to the study, due to sleep disorders, people’s pro-social behaviour changes and they do not show any interest in helping others. People who get proper sleep have a higher sense of helping people. In simple terms, sleep has a profound effect on behavioural health in addition to physical and mental health.

Many studies have shown that less or insufficient sleep reduces the activity of those parts of our brain that are associated with empathy or help. Sleep greatly affects our mood and behaviour and hence, most people do not have a good mood.

If you get 7-8 hours of sleep every day, your mental health improves. Getting enough sleep will reduce stress levels and also reduce the risk of anxiety and depression. Apart from this, the risk of obesity and heart disease is also reduced to a great extent by getting enough sleep.

Improvement in lifestyle can highly benefit our body, mind and soul. Proper sleep time is necessary to function properly the next day.

