English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Intolerance Anymore, It's Outright Dictatorship: Nayantara Sahgal
Nayantara Sahgal has said that the country is not facing intolerance anymore but is under outright dictatorship.
File photo of novelist Nayantara Sahgal.
Loading...
Reacting strongly to veteran actor-director Amol Palekar being interrupted during a speech at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Mumbai when he criticised the government and was prevented from completing his speech, multiple award-winning author Nayantara Sahgal has said that the country is not facing intolerance anymore but is under outright dictatorship.
"It's becoming a habit of this government to stop people from speaking freely. It's not intolerance anymore, it is outright dictatorship. We have all seen how the Modi government has treated the creative imagination.
"They are not comfortable with it because they cannot control free thinking, they can only ban and prevent people from speaking," Sahgal, a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family, who was highly critical of the policies of Indira Gandhi during Emergency, told IANS over telephone from Dehradun, where she resides.
"This is exactly how a dictatorship behaves. The first target is always the creative imagination. This government is behaving exactly like Hitler's Germany," she said.
She highlighted that just days before Palekar being snubbed and interrupted repeatedly at a function for which he was invited, an invitation to inaugurate a literary festival to herself was revoked at the last moment.
"We are not going to allow this to continue and more and more people are determined to come forward and speak their minds out," she said.
Sahgal, along with a host of leading literary stalwarts, had returned her Sahitya Akademi Award in 2015 to protest against rising intolerance in the country.
Incidentally, her upcoming novel "The Fate of Butterflies", slated to release on February 27, is billed as "a superbly told tale that is close to all that is happening in our country".
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"It's becoming a habit of this government to stop people from speaking freely. It's not intolerance anymore, it is outright dictatorship. We have all seen how the Modi government has treated the creative imagination.
"They are not comfortable with it because they cannot control free thinking, they can only ban and prevent people from speaking," Sahgal, a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family, who was highly critical of the policies of Indira Gandhi during Emergency, told IANS over telephone from Dehradun, where she resides.
"This is exactly how a dictatorship behaves. The first target is always the creative imagination. This government is behaving exactly like Hitler's Germany," she said.
She highlighted that just days before Palekar being snubbed and interrupted repeatedly at a function for which he was invited, an invitation to inaugurate a literary festival to herself was revoked at the last moment.
"We are not going to allow this to continue and more and more people are determined to come forward and speak their minds out," she said.
Sahgal, along with a host of leading literary stalwarts, had returned her Sahitya Akademi Award in 2015 to protest against rising intolerance in the country.
Incidentally, her upcoming novel "The Fate of Butterflies", slated to release on February 27, is billed as "a superbly told tale that is close to all that is happening in our country".
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results