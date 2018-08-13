English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Not Janhvi Kapoor, Sister Khushi Steals the Show at Dhadak Success Bash; See Pics
Khushi Kapoor is a star in the making. Take a look.
(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/ File photo/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Janhvi Kapoor and younger sister Khushi Kapoor are following their late mother Sridevi’s footsteps as far as their impressive sartorial choices are concerned.
The two, who were recently snapped at the Dhadak success party in Mumbai, made sure they looked their best as they twinned in chic black attires.
While Janhvi turned heads in a shimmery black LBD (little black dress), it was Khushi who actually stole the show with her minimalist style statement.
Dressed in a plain, sleeveless black crop top and high-waisted, pencil-fit pants, Khushi nailed the look to perfection. She opted for subtle makeup and left her tresses open hair. Black heels with a pop of pink and a few accessories rounded off Khushi’s look.
Here are the pictures.
While Khushi has never expressed her wish to pursue acting in media, Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhakak which minted over Rs 100 crore, became the first film by a newcomer to cross that mark.
