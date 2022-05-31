Not Just Skin, Sea Salt Can Make Even Your Hair Better

Since our bodies contain the same minerals and nutrients as seawater, it’s no surprise that sea salt is a natural ally in balancing, protecting, and restoring the body and skin. Sea salt, which has bigger granules and a lower sodium concentration than regular table salt, has been used as a cosmetic product since prehistoric times. But did you know it may also be used to treat your hair?

Sea salt (sodium chloride) is a lightly processed mineral that includes potassium, calcium, and iron. It promotes hair growth and improves blood circulation. Here are some of the advantages of using sea salt.

Dandruff Prevention:

Because salt contains anti-fungal characteristics, it is an excellent element to combat the growth and spread of dandruff. The fungus’s osmoregulation is inhibited by saltwater. It decreases dandruff for this reason, as well as the fact that sea salt is a fantastic exfoliant.

Increased Blood Circulation and Exfoliation

If you’re susceptible to product build-up, especially at your roots or on your scalp, sea salt may help clarify and exfoliate. Plus, by massaging a salt scrub into your scalp, you’re boosting blood flow to the region, which is essential for hair development and health. This allows them to develop with more lustre and strength.

Hair Growth Potential

Sea salt can be a natural method to promote hair growth since it improves blood flow to the scalp and hair strands. Wash your hair and massage your damp scalp with sea salt for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, as usual, rinse your hair and apply a conditioning treatment.

Oily Hair Treatment

Those of us with oilier hair may benefit from using sea salt. Salt regulates oil production from the sebaceous glands, which are in charge of the oil level in the scalp and hair.

Additional Body and Volume

Yes, sea salt may help give your hair the extra body and bounce it needs, pushing up the hair cuticle and making it seem like you just had a blowout. However, there is a drawback: sea salt can rob hair of moisture, promoting dryness.

