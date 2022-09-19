Not Just Tadasana, These Exercises Also Boost Physical Health Of A Child

Parents are always worried about a child’s height and overall health. The height of a child can increase only to a certain age and parents try hard to keep the child physically active during the growing up years. To maintain height and overall fitness, the child should do some exercise and do yoga asanas. These exercises should be included in the daily routine of the child. Any form of physical activity should last at least one hour.

Let’s take a look at which yoga asana and exercise are beneficial for a child’s overall health and height.

Tadasana

Tadasana benefits a child immensely. It not only increases the height but also develops and improves balancing skills. To perform Tadasana, stand up straight and raise both hands together. Join the fists of the hands and then lift one leg and place it on the thigh of the other leg. Stay in this position for some time, then lower the hands and feet. Repeat the same process with the other leg. Doing Tadasana daily can help in increasing the height.

Running

Running is considered the most important exercise not just in increasing height but also for overall health. According to the Verywell family, running is the best exercise to channelise children’s energy. Children can do this exercise any time of the day. Running competitions can also be organised among children and this will help them move forward.

Skipping

Skipping is an aerobic activity that develops balance and coordination skills in a child. Skipping can reduce obesity and increase the child’s diet. It increases the heart rate, which then improves blood circulation.

Make the child follow these exercises daily and see the drastic changes in his height and overall fitness.

