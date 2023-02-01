Not Just Your Lungs, Smoking May Not Just Be Harmful To Brain As Well

We are all aware that smoking is injurious to our lungs and heart. This lifestyle choice can also have equally detrimental effects on the brain. While our brain is naturally going to age as our physical bodies do, it does not start happening until a given age which depends on our genetic and other environmental factors. . There can be several other ways this dangerous habit can affect the most important organ of our body:

Loss of Brain Volume

Brain size and volume are associated with higher intelligence and better cognitive functioning. When people smoke, the subcortical brain region in their brain experiences its direct impact. This area has a vital connection with pleasure, hormone production, emotion, and memory. Smokers are at risk of developing age-related loss of brain volume.

Cause of Dementia

The Alzheimer’s Society has reported that there is strong evidence that smoking can increase your risk of dementia. Though it is not necessary that everyone who smokes will get dementia. You can always reduce your risk by cutting back on nicotine and bringing the risk factor down to the level of non-smokers.

Increased Risk of Stroke

The dangers of tobacco are highlighted by the World Stroke Organization. They have reported that smoking increases your risk of having a stroke. Someone who smokes 20 cigarettes, they are six times more likely to have a stroke than a non-smoker. Tobacco smoke contains thousands of harmful chemicals. These are transferred from your lungs into your bloodstream. When this happens chemicals change and damage cells affecting how your body works. These in turn have a negative impact on your circulatory system thereby increasing your risk of stroke.

Cognitive Decline

There are several theories on how smoking is linked to cognitive decline. First and foremost, smoking may accelerate brain ageing. This also puts you at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by increasing oxidative stress. Furthermore, vascular conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes, have all been linked to an increased risk of dementia. Being at high risk for insomnia and sleep apnea has also been associated with smoking. These conditions have been linked to an increased risk of developing dementia.

Increased Risk Of Brain Cancer

People are well aware of the risk of having lung cancer when they smoke, but scientists have found a link with brain cancer too. Researchers at the Wake Forest School of Medicine have found that nicotine actually promotes the metastasis of lung cancer cells into the brain. The team first examined 281 lung cancer patients. The findings suggested that smokers exhibited a significantly higher incidence of brain cancer.

