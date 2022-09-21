Not Only Heart and Lungs But Smoking Harms Your Skin as Well; Know More

That smoking is hazardous to health is something we have been made aware of for decades. However, excessive smoking can also affect the colour of the skin. Cigarettes contain many harmful chemicals that promote various problems like wrinkles, cancer and premature skin ageing. By smoking, the skin becomes yellow, and the lips get dark. Excessive smoking also affects the heart and lungs.

In today’s time, many have adopted smoking due to peer pressure, stress and sometimes, for style. This can cause serious problems and can prove harmful to health. Let’s take a look at the side effects of smoking for health and skin.

Top showsha video

According to The Wave Mind, chemicals present in a cigarette can damage the collagen and elastin of the skin. This can make the skin rough and premature wrinkles start to appear on the face. This makes the person look old at an early age. The wrinkles appear on the eyes, forehead and around lips.

Excessive smoking makes the skin stiff. Not to forget it also reduces vitamin-A in the body.

Smoking can cause vascular contractions that can reduce blood circulation. Reduced blood circulation makes it difficult for the wound to get healed. Even minor cuts and scratches take time to heal. Smoking can also hinder any surgery or operation.

Smoking may also lead to psoriasis, causing itchy and scaly patches on the skin. The skin starts to appear red or purple.

Nicotine infects the skin and leads to swelling and redness on the skin. It sometimes increases so much that painful blisters are formed on the hands and feet.

Hidradenitis suppurativa is commonly known as acne inverse. The skin starts to get swollen, especially in places such as the armpits, waist, and lower part of the breast. Smoking can also increase the problem of acne.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here