Not Willing To Buy Sweets From Market This Raksha Bandhan, Try These Options

The Festival celebration looks dull without sweets. However, the sweets available in markets are not good for health especially during festival season as it is made in hurry and can lead to health hazards. As soon as the festival approaches, many news reports come up showing adulteration in milk, sugar and other ingredients used for making sweets.

India will celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Sunday and this time you should try different sweets, not only the traditional ones. Sisters offer sweets to their brothers after tying rakhi on their brother’s wrists.

Fruit cream: Fruit cream is a quick and simple dessert where you serve cut mixed fruits in a bed of sweetened whipped cream. You should try this sweet on this Raksha Bandhan. To prepare this sweet, you can bring whipped cream from the market and serve the chopped fruits of your brother’s choice in it. This sweet will have a good taste and will not cause any harm to health.

Halwa: It is a sweet dish which can be prepared with carrots, semolina, pineapple, green gram (Moong dal) as the main ingredient. The main ingredient is mixed with milk, almonds, sugar, ghee and cardamom to a thick consistency to prepare halwa. After preparing the halwa, garnish it with dry fruits. This will taste better than any ordinary sweet of the market.

Kheer: Kheer or vermicelli is also a better option for sweet on festivals. You can try rice or makhana (fox nut) kheer on this Raksha Bandhan. Dry fruits in Kheer will work to enhance the look and taste of kheer.

Chocolate and donuts: Chocolate and donuts can be good options for eating sweet items after tying the Rakhi. If your brother likes to eat these sweet items, then you should buy chocolates from the market and give him after tying rakhi on his wrist.

