Nothing Can Go Wrong When Kiara Advani Picks A Pink Bodycon Dress

Kiara Advani’s Instagram feed reflects her taste in fashion and her willingness to try new looks. She appears to favour versatile dresses with unique silhouettes and fun hues, and she is mostly seen in solid colours. Kiara has been sharing photos of herself from the promotions of Govinda Naam Mera, in which she looks stunning in each outfit. Kiara, dressed in yet another breathtaking ensemble, posted a reel showing off her exquisite hot pink mini dress. She wore this dazzling look while promoting the film on Bigg Boss 16 with co-star Vicky Kaushal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara captioned the photo with three lollipop emojis and the words “IYKYK(if you know you know.)” Because of the colour of her dress, one would suppose Kiara is alluding to herself looking like a candy. The pink dress clearly accentuates her curves and toned legs.

The hot pink dress with a ribbed pattern, plunging sweetheart neckline, puffed shoulders, full sleeves and a quintessential bodycon fit is sure to catch attention. Kiara Advan’s dress comes from the Alex Perry apparel line. She completed the look with golden ankle-strap stilettos and silver hoop earrings.

For her hairdo, she opted for a simple ponytail and makeup that perfectly highlights her face giving her a fresh and radiant look.

Kiara looked gorgeous in pale pink lipstick, light pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner and kohl, heavy lashes, and contoured cheeks. Kiara gave credit for her makeup to Savleen Manchanda and Mehak Oberoi. Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara Advani’s stylist, posted the photos on Instagram with the comment “pink me up (cross heart emoji)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Kiara Advani has garnered praise for her performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie, directed by Anees Bazmee, was one of the bright spots in a dull year for Bollywood. In terms of upcoming projects, Kiara Advani has Satyaprem Ki Kahani with Kartik Aaryan and RC15 which stars Ram Charan.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here