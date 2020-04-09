Take the pledge to vote

Nothing Messes with Kartik Aaryan's Hair, Not Even a Crown

Not only his monologues, but Kartik Aaryan is also known for his 'spikey' hairstyle. Here's how an illustrator imagined a crown on the actor's head.

Trending Desk

April 9, 2020
Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is ruling the Indian cinema, creating his own niche in the industry. Kartik has won many hearts with his monologues in movies, starting from his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. But besides his acting skills, Kartik’s hairstyle is also popular among fans. With voluminous spikes, actor's hair have often become a talking point.

An illustrator recently drew a picture of Kartik with a ‘krown’. The Patni, Pati aur Woh actor shared the picture on his Instagram with a special reference to his hair. “Even The Crown can’t mess with The Hair,” the star captioned the picture.

Kartik has also used the image as his Instagram display picture, aptly describing his love for the hair.

The actor has been in the news for his hair several times. In an interview to The Telegraph, when the Luka Chuppi star was asked the reason behind fans drooling over his hair, he replied, “I don’t know! My hair makes national headlines. There was this fan who said that she wanted to eat my hair. She said she wanted to touch it and eat it!”

On the film's front, Kartik was last seen in Love Aaj Kal starring opposite his alleged love interest Sara Ali Khan. The movie, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was a remake version of 2009 film of the same name. The latest movie dealt with the relationship struggles of two couples, based in 1990 and 2020.

