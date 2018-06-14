Notre-Dame Cathedral In Paris Tops List Of Most-Visited Monuments Once Again

The Paris tourist office has published 2017 visitor numbers for the French capital's cultural attractions. The city's Notre-Dame cathedral tops the list once again as the most-visited monument, followed by the Sacré-Coeur basilica in Montmartre.Some 12 million people visited the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in 2017, making it the French capital's most-visited monument. The Sacré-Coeur in Montmartre comes next, with 10 million visitors. The Louvre museum takes third place, with visitor numbers up 14.8% to eight million in 2017. Tourists also flocked to the Eiffel Tower in 2017, with visitor numbers growing 4.6% to 6.2 million.The tourist office data covers visitor numbers to Paris museums and monuments (permanent collections and exhibitions) over the past year. For 2017, the data covers 62 cultural attractions and 68 temporary exhibitions.Paris museums also had a good year in 2017. The Fondation Louis Vuitton saw visitor numbers up 37.2% in 2017, while also topping the bill for the year's most-visited exhibition in Greater Paris, with "Being Modern. MoMA in Paris" (755,184 visitors). Visitors were up 24.9% to the Grand Palais and 32.2% to the Petit Palais.In total, the French capital's cultural attractions drew 70.2 million visitors in 2017, up 5.9% from 2016.The top 15 most-visited cultural attractions in Paris:1. Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral2. Sacré-Cœur Basilica, Montmartre3. Musée du Louvre4. Eiffel Tower5. Centre Pompidou6. Musée d'Orsay7. Universcience - Cité des sciences et de l'industrie8. Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal9. MNHN (natural history museum): main site at Jardin des Plantes10. Arc de Triomphe11. Grand Palais12. Fondation Louis Vuitton13. Musée de l'Armée14. Musée du quai Branly - Jacques Chirac15. Petit Palais