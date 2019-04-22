English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Novel Model to Predict Lung Cancer Survival Developed
The findings suggests that the model, using serial image scans of tumours from patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), predicted treatment response and survival outcomes better than standard clinical parameters.
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ anilakkus/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Researchers have developed a deep-learning model that may help predict lung cancer survival and outcomes.
The findings suggests that the model, using serial image scans of tumours from patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), predicted treatment response and survival outcomes better than standard clinical parameters.
"Our research demonstrates that deep-learning models integrating routine imaging scans obtained at multiple time points can improve predictions of survival and cancer-specific outcomes for lung cancer," said Hugo Aerts, Associate Professor at Harvard University.
"By comparison, a standard clinical model relying on stage, gender, age, tumour grade, performance, smoking status, and tumour size could not reliably predict two-year survival or treatment response," Aerts added.
For the study, published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, the researchers built deep-learning models to see if they could extract more predictive insights as cancers evolve.
They trained their models using serial CT scans of 179 patients with stage 3 NSCLC who had been treated with chemoradiation. They included up to four images per patient obtained routinely before treatment and at one, three, and six months after treatment for a total of 581 images.
The investigators analysed the model's ability to make significant cancer outcome predictions with two datasets -- the training dataset of 581 images and an independent validation dataset of 178 images from 89 patients with non-small cell lung cancer who had been treated with chemoradiation and surgery.
The team found that the models' performance improved with the addition of each follow-up scan. The area under the curve, a measure of the model's accuracy, for predicting two-year survival based on pre-treatment scans alone was 0.58, which improved significantly to 0.74 after adding all available follow-up scans.
Patients classed as having low risk for mortality by the model had six-fold improved overall survival compared with those classed as having high risk.
The findings suggests that the model, using serial image scans of tumours from patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), predicted treatment response and survival outcomes better than standard clinical parameters.
"Our research demonstrates that deep-learning models integrating routine imaging scans obtained at multiple time points can improve predictions of survival and cancer-specific outcomes for lung cancer," said Hugo Aerts, Associate Professor at Harvard University.
"By comparison, a standard clinical model relying on stage, gender, age, tumour grade, performance, smoking status, and tumour size could not reliably predict two-year survival or treatment response," Aerts added.
For the study, published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, the researchers built deep-learning models to see if they could extract more predictive insights as cancers evolve.
They trained their models using serial CT scans of 179 patients with stage 3 NSCLC who had been treated with chemoradiation. They included up to four images per patient obtained routinely before treatment and at one, three, and six months after treatment for a total of 581 images.
The investigators analysed the model's ability to make significant cancer outcome predictions with two datasets -- the training dataset of 581 images and an independent validation dataset of 178 images from 89 patients with non-small cell lung cancer who had been treated with chemoradiation and surgery.
The team found that the models' performance improved with the addition of each follow-up scan. The area under the curve, a measure of the model's accuracy, for predicting two-year survival based on pre-treatment scans alone was 0.58, which improved significantly to 0.74 after adding all available follow-up scans.
Patients classed as having low risk for mortality by the model had six-fold improved overall survival compared with those classed as having high risk.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Rides Triumph Bonneville Through Fire – Watch Video
- If Clubs Have Weeds in Garden, You Have to Get Rid of Them: Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Players
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG as it is Freedom of Expression
- Shah Rukh Khan on MeToo: We Need to Respect This Enough to Ensure It Doesn't Become Just a Fad
- TikTok Ban: Supreme Court of India Directs Madras High Court to Decide on Interim Relief by April 24
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results