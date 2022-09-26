Now Make Heating Pads at Home to Get Relief From Period Pain

Period pain is a common condition that affects many women during menstruation. It is more commonly caused when the muscular walls of the womb contract during periods. Period pain is also known as dysmenorrhoea. Heating pads can prove to be very useful to get some relief from dysmenorrhoea. It provides great relief from sore necks and backs.

Did you know that you can make heating pads at home? A report by Healthline explained the process of making heating pads. It is an extremely easy process. Two hand towels, a ziplock pouch bag and a microwave are essential for making heating pads. Check out the four simple steps for making heating pads from towels:

Instructions

Soak bath towels properly in water. After that, squeeze out the excess water.

Now, put one of the towels in the ziplock bag. Don’t forget to leave the bag open. Place the bag in the microwave and heat it for 2 minutes.

Once done, carefully remove the bag from the microwave. Be extremely careful while removing it as it will be hot.

Now, seal the ziplock bag. After this, carefully wrap the other wet towel around the bag. And your heating pad is ready for use.

Apart from towels, socks can also be used for making heating pads at home. This pad can be extremely effective if the sock is bigger. Check out the three simple steps for making heating pads from socks:

Instructions

Fill the sock with rice. Don’t forget to leave ample space at the top. Tie it with a rubber band or string.

Put it in the microwave on high flame for not more than 3 minutes.

Remove it from the microwave and apply it to the affected area. The pad can also be put in the microwave again for 1 minute if it becomes cold.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

