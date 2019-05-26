English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now Test Stress Level at Home
The researchers conducted a new test with a device that uses ultra-violet light to measure common stress hormones using sweat, blood, urine or saliva.
Representative Image: © diego_cervo / Istock.com
Feeling stressed out? Take this newly discovered home-test that can easily measure your stress level and tell you whether you need to consult a doctor or not.
The researchers, including one of Indian origin, from the University of Cincinnati have conducted a new test with a device that uses ultra-violet light to measure common stress hormones using sweat, blood, urine or saliva.
"This may not give you all the information, but it tells you whether you need a professional who can take over," said Andrew Steckl, Professor at the varsity.
The research, published in American Chemical Society Sensors journal, showed that the device measures stress biomarkers in our blood, sweat, urine or saliva.
"It measures not just one biomarker but multiple biomarkers. And it can be applied to different bodily fluids. That's what's unique," Steckl said.
The researchers, however, maintained that the test is not an alternative for laboratory tests.
"This doesn't replace laboratory tests, but it could tell patients more or less where they are... If you're able to do the test at home because you're not feeling well and want to know where you stand, this will tell whether your condition has changed a little or a lot." Steckl noted.
Stress is linked to several physical ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure and neurological or psychological disorders. Understanding how stress affects you individually could be extremely valuable, the researchers said.
"This test has the potential to make a strong commercial device. It would be great to see the research go in that direction," said Prajokta Ray, the study's first author and a graduate from the varsity.
