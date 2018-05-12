English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now You Can Book A Surfing Lesson Along With Accommodations On Airbnb
The program is an extension of the partnership struck in 2016, when Airbnb enlisted the WSL to help curate home options for globetrotting surfers chasing waves at top surf destinations.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ istock.com/ epicstockmedia)
Airbnb has partnered with the World Surf League (WSL) to bring wave chasers and wannabe surfers bookable classes with experts at some of the best surf spots around the world.
The partnership means travelers can book one of 75 classes, workshops and excursions with surf pros, certified coaches and influencers in places like Biarritz, France, Phillip Island, Australia, and Venice Beach, California, learning how to catch their first wave and perfect their technique.
In Biarritz, students can enroll at the Edouard and Antoine Delpero Surf School to hone their skills with the Delpero brothers in the heart of Basque country.
In Haleiwa, Hawaii, students can also go behind the scenes and learn how to cut and shape a surfboard with Carl Schaper, surfboard maker to the stars.
"Surfing, as a sport and a culture, is synonymous with breaking new ground and traversing uncharted waters so it's a natural fit to be partnering with Airbnb in this incredible new engagement," said WSL CEO Sophie Goldschmidt in a statement. "The potential to spread the stoke of surfing across the world, and give people experiences that will last a lifetime, is enormous."
The program is an extension of the partnership struck in 2016, when Airbnb enlisted the WSL to help curate home options for globetrotting surfers chasing waves at top surf destinations.
