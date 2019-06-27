Now You Can Make Your Farts Smell Amazing, Know How

Flatulence can not only be downright uncomfortable at a social setting but can be hugely embarrassing as well. Imagine sitting at a dinner table with social acquaintances and suddenly the conversation comes to a standstill when someone lets out a long and droning fart. Or, you might be sipping on a delectable French Onion soup and suddenly the wafting aroma is replaced by the stench of a dozen rotten bags.

Farting, though involuntary, is always an embarrassment. What would you not to do to replace it with the smell of a dozen summer blooms?

And now, it turns out that you can! A French manufacturer has come up with a brilliant way to make farts smell like flowers.

As bizarre as it may sound, the ultimate, extremely useful innovation has been created by a French manufacturer called Christian Poincheval, who claims to have finally found a cure to unforgettable farts. Poincheval, from the French town of Gesvres, claims he can make fart smell like a whiff of roses and delicious chocolates.

According to his official website Lutin Malin, the pill is entirely natural and has no medicine in it. The website says it is just a "dietary supplement based on natural ingredients" that will fart smell good.

Furthermore, according to the website, "The Fart Pill is the result of lengthy research and trials and is on sale since 2007. Our fragrant variants also add a touch of humour for any occasion. Our numerous returning customers are no doubt the best proof."

While one cannot vouch for its authenticity, it turns out that the pills being sold on the website can actually make fart smell like anything from ginger to Christmas chocolates and even May Day lily, and if the website is anything to go by, it also sells powders that have similar effects on dogs.