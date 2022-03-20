Nowruz 2022: Google Doodle Celebrates The Persian New Year

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: Today’s Google Doodle is a celebration of the Iranian or Persian New Year, popularly referred to as ‘Nowruz’. The doodle is full of bright flowers and bees, symbolising the onset of Spring. In the Indian subcontinent, the festival is celebrated by Parsis, Kashmiris, and Shia Muslims. On this day known as Nowruz, that translates to New Day, millions around the world put on festivals, feasts and enjoy outdoor activities in celebration of the first day of spring and official start to Persian New Year.

Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays and has a rich history that dates back over 3,000 years. The 13-day celebration begins with the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. This widely symbolizes rebirth and the affirmation of life in harmony with nature.

For many, common traditions include house cleaning, visiting friends and neighbours, and preparing traditional dishes such as special desserts, herb rice, and fried fish.

Check out some Behind-the-Scenes photos for today’s handmade Doodle artwork

Happy Nowruz!

