1-min read

NT Rama Rao Birth Anniversary: Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna Pay Tribute to Late Actor

Thursday, May 28, marks the 97th birth anniversary of multi-faceted South personality NT Rama Rao.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
NT Rama Rao Birth Anniversary: Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna Pay Tribute to Late Actor
NT Rama Rao

May 28 marks the birth anniversary celebration of Tollywood legend Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR. The South Indian actor aced in several professions, including producing, directing, movie editing as well as politics.

The late actor had won many accolades for his acting in Tollywood, including the inaugural Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. He had also received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu and Seetharama Kalyanam and directing Varakatnam.

On the 97th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, tributes pour in from all corners. Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture with the veteran actor. He also wrote a heartfelt message.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, also the sixth son of NT Rama Rao, paid a visit to the NTR ghat to pay tributes to his father. The ghat was decked up in the memory of the great leader and actor.

NT Rama Rao’s grandson, Jr NTR also remembered him with a heartwarming message.

Jr NTR’s brother and Tollywood actor Kalyan Ram also extended his tribute on social media.

Here are some more posts remembering NT Rama Rao.

