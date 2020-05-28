NT Rama Rao Birth Anniversary: Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna Pay Tribute to Late Actor

May 28 marks the birth anniversary celebration of Tollywood legend Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR. The South Indian actor aced in several professions, including producing, directing, movie editing as well as politics.

The late actor had won many accolades for his acting in Tollywood, including the inaugural Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. He had also received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu and Seetharama Kalyanam and directing Varakatnam.

On the 97th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, tributes pour in from all corners. Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture with the veteran actor. He also wrote a heartfelt message.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, also the sixth son of NT Rama Rao, paid a visit to the NTR ghat to pay tributes to his father. The ghat was decked up in the memory of the great leader and actor.

Actor & Leader Nandamuri Balakrishna paid his respects to Legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu on his Birth Anniversary at NTR Ghat#NTR #JoharNTR#LegendaryNTRJayanthi pic.twitter.com/dllZj0CaKP — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 28, 2020

NT Rama Rao’s grandson, Jr NTR also remembered him with a heartwarming message.

Jr NTR’s brother and Tollywood actor Kalyan Ram also extended his tribute on social media.

Here are some more posts remembering NT Rama Rao.

My cinematic journey has had numerous highs! But the biggest honour, even greater than accolades and awards is surely having had the opportunity to work with the legendary NTR garu. I will forever cherish this and consider it my biggest achievement. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #JoharNTR pic.twitter.com/Wnqo4h71D4 — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) May 28, 2020

