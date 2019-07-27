Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Nudes, Pastel Colours Dominate Day 5 of India Couture Week 2019

Day 5th of FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 saw Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Warina Hussain and others walk the ramp.

IANS

Updated:July 27, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nudes, Pastel Colours Dominate Day 5 of India Couture Week 2019
Day 5th of FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 saw Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Warina Hussain and others walk the ramp.
Loading...

Nudes and pastel colours that were soothing to the eyes dominated the Day 5 of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Friday as designers Falguni and Shane and Reynu Tandon showcased their annual couture collections.

Tandon's collection titled "The Savannah Saga", inspired by the pink sky and sunset witnessed by the designer while on a drive to Lake Tahoe in the USA, saw Indian silhouettes, presented with modern sensibilities. Actress Rakul Preet Singh closed her show, wearing a dull pink lehenga choli with resham thread embroidery and gold laser cut work.

Models walked down the ramp wearing beautiful floor-length Anarkalis, gowns, lehengas with contemporary satin blouses, kurta with dhoti pants and sarees in soft hues of ivories and beige. The colour palette also included powder lilacs, old rose, mint greens. The designer has used satin and chanderi fabrics with a lot of mirror work and gold laser cuts. Nets and georgettes were also used to add a classic definition to the range.

Explaining her idea behind the collection, Tandon said: "I imagined how a modern Indian girl would like to be dressed up when on a destination wedding. The collection is about them. An Indian look with an international touch."

The label Falguni Shane Peacock showcased a collection titled "Bonjour Ajmer", which was an ode to the pink city, Jaipur and were dominated with ivories, beige, white and golden. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan marked her debut on the ramp and walked as the showstopper for the designer wearing an ivory-coloured trailing, heavily embellished and intricately embroidered lehenga with a buckle, and a matching full-sleeve blouse.

Cinderella gowns and lehengas with long trails were the highlights of the show. Zardozi and applique have been intricately used in the lehengas. For blouses and cocktail wears, the designers have used sheer and net. There were heavily embellished sarees with swarovski work. Mirror were also prominently used in the collection.

Spanish vanilla, lavender fog, smoke green, pewter, ballet pink, prism silver, scallop shell, gold and midnight blues were also included in the colour palette.

Falguni said: "Today, even if the wedding is taking place in India, the bride wants to look like an international bride. Our collection is inspired by the architecture and every thing that Jaipur has got. We have tried to execute the whole idea in a modern way. The collection reflects the idea."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram