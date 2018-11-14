English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nushrat Bharucha on Fitness Mantra, Weight Loss Issues
Nushrat Bharucha featured in international chef Vikas Khanna's show for his three episode web series called "Kitchen, Khanna and Konverstations.
Nushrat Bharucha featured in international chef Vikas Khanna's show for his three episode web series called "Kitchen, Khanna and Konverstations.
Loading...
Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha does not believe in the "size zero" fad. She says the concept of fitness is more beyond having a size zero body type.
"Being fit does not mean one has to be a size zero. There needs to be a balance and one needs to understand what works for his/her body type and fix their own benchmark. Eventually it is all about how one feels on the inside, whether you are energized enough to survive the day and not feel too lethargic at any point," the 33-year-old told IANS over an e-mail interaction.
After entertaining the audience with her acting skills in movies like "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", Nushrat has now joined international chef Vikas Khanna for his three episode web series called "Kitchen, Khanna and Konverstations".
She got featured in the first episode of the show, where both the celebrities cooked healthy meals with the addition of Quaker Oats.
Sharing her fitness routine, Nushrat said: "When I am shooting and when I am on the set, it depends on the film and what I am training for...my meals completely depended on what my trainer advised me to eat. Whether he tells me to follow a strict no carbs diet or an ‘only-fruits' diet, I achieve results by sheer motivation. "
She also stressed on the importance of meals in an individual's daily life and also gave some health tips to youngsters.
"Eating is as important as eating right. I feel that millennials today are very pressed for time and are constantly on the go. I genuinely wish there were 42 hours in a day because I have so much work to do. Often when on the run, meals are skipped, and we feel that a meal skipped means we are not putting on any weight.
"But the truth is that it is a bad idea! However, we ignore that if we forget to eat during our meal times, we are ending up putting on more weight in the long run. So, eating regularly and the right food is equally and as important as your diet," she added.
"Being fit does not mean one has to be a size zero. There needs to be a balance and one needs to understand what works for his/her body type and fix their own benchmark. Eventually it is all about how one feels on the inside, whether you are energized enough to survive the day and not feel too lethargic at any point," the 33-year-old told IANS over an e-mail interaction.
After entertaining the audience with her acting skills in movies like "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", Nushrat has now joined international chef Vikas Khanna for his three episode web series called "Kitchen, Khanna and Konverstations".
She got featured in the first episode of the show, where both the celebrities cooked healthy meals with the addition of Quaker Oats.
Sharing her fitness routine, Nushrat said: "When I am shooting and when I am on the set, it depends on the film and what I am training for...my meals completely depended on what my trainer advised me to eat. Whether he tells me to follow a strict no carbs diet or an ‘only-fruits' diet, I achieve results by sheer motivation. "
She also stressed on the importance of meals in an individual's daily life and also gave some health tips to youngsters.
"Eating is as important as eating right. I feel that millennials today are very pressed for time and are constantly on the go. I genuinely wish there were 42 hours in a day because I have so much work to do. Often when on the run, meals are skipped, and we feel that a meal skipped means we are not putting on any weight.
"But the truth is that it is a bad idea! However, we ignore that if we forget to eat during our meal times, we are ending up putting on more weight in the long run. So, eating regularly and the right food is equally and as important as your diet," she added.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: First Visuals of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Post Ceremonies Go Viral
- After MS Dhoni and Mary Kom, Now a Biopic on Bhaichung Bhutia in the Pipeline
- Viswanathan Anand Seals Blitz Title in Style by Beating Hikaru Nakamura
- While You Were Busy Following #DeepVeerKiShadi, Here Are 7 Other Things That Happened in India Today
- Alien Nation: NASA Says It Wants People on Mars Within 25 years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...